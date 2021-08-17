Anyone place their order for the Samsung Flip 3 or Fold 3 yet?

I just talked to my corporate phone guy this afternoon and he said pre-orders were open now.

Flip 3 comes in 128gb or 256gb = $400/500 through corporate (IIRC, not 100% sure)

Fold 3 comes in up to 512gb (can't remember the lower options) = $1150 through corporate

but the interesting thing is he said I could use Samsung trade in on top of that and there was another $100 bonus discount on top of that.



My Samsung S20FE 5G I got for $50 bucks last year is worth $200 on trade in (Hopefully! At least that's what the Samsung website says).



So all in I (or anyone with corporate or government AT&T account) should be able to get it for pretty cheap relative to the crazy MSRP.



Flip 256gb for $500 - 200 - 100 = $200 for the 256gb.

Fold 512gb for $1150 - 200 - 100 = $850 for the 512gb



Personally I really dig the flip - nice ans small - but since none of these new phones have SD card slots, you're stuck with whatever storage / you can get (not including anything cloud based).