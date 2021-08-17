Anyone place their order for the Samsung Flip 3 or Fold 3 yet?

I just talked to my corporate phone guy this afternoon and he said pre-orders were open now.
Flip 3 comes in 128gb or 256gb = $400/500 through corporate (IIRC, not 100% sure)
Fold 3 comes in up to 512gb (can't remember the lower options) = $1150 through corporate
but the interesting thing is he said I could use Samsung trade in on top of that and there was another $100 bonus discount on top of that.

My Samsung S20FE 5G I got for $50 bucks last year is worth $200 on trade in (Hopefully! At least that's what the Samsung website says).

So all in I (or anyone with corporate or government AT&T account) should be able to get it for pretty cheap relative to the crazy MSRP.

Flip 256gb for $500 - 200 - 100 = $200 for the 256gb.
Fold 512gb for $1150 - 200 - 100 = $850 for the 512gb

Personally I really dig the flip - nice ans small - but since none of these new phones have SD card slots, you're stuck with whatever storage / you can get (not including anything cloud based).
 
Yea not at all. Folding phones will go the way of 3D tv’s imo. Gimmicky at best at least imo. But I’m glad to see new tech, and to see new people get excited about it. That’s how we get new products.
 
I'm really considering pulling the trigger on one of the two. Kind of hard to justify the Fold but the Flip is a bargain if it can get decent reception with such a small size. Reminds of the old Star Tacs I used to have way back in the day.
 
