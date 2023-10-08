Anyone owns the Asus ROG Z790 series motherboard?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 7,684
For those who own the above, did you buy a special PSU that connects to 2 x 8 pin motherboard "dual procool II power connectors"?
as most motherboard only have 1, and only high end PSU c/w 2 x 8 pin power secondary connectors
and while I'm looking at that Z790, what is the a surface mount connector, and what's a flush mount connector and what's the difference btwn. those 2? as google image search is very misleading in their result
as most motherboard only have 1, and only high end PSU c/w 2 x 8 pin power secondary connectors
and while I'm looking at that Z790, what is the a surface mount connector, and what's a flush mount connector and what's the difference btwn. those 2? as google image search is very misleading in their result