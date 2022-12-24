Anyone owns the APC Smart UPS X 1000 VA by chance?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 7,420
https://www.apc.com/us/en/product/S...515r-nema-smartconnect-port-extended-runtime/
I need to know if the rear fan is constantly on, or does it turn on ONLY when it's running on battery power?
also, is there any other brand, just as good as or better than this rackmount model?
I need to know if the rear fan is constantly on, or does it turn on ONLY when it's running on battery power?
also, is there any other brand, just as good as or better than this rackmount model?