Anyone own a Dell G5 15? Storage options....

https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/gam...aptop/spd/g-series-15-5500-laptop/gn5500dyefs
Looking at laptops to get and want two m.2s, and a 2.5 bay. Plus this has thunderbolt 3 and a SD slot. Port placement isn't as bad either, minus the headphone jack on the right.
Dell support is spotty.
I know you can get a smaller battery to make room for the 2.5 bay, but I think you give up one of the m.2 slots.
