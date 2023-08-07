Anyone out there with too much money have experience with both the ASUS PG32UQX and the Dell AW3423DW(F)?

I have a AW3821DW and I love it for desktop work and it's good for SDR gaming as well, however it just doesn't do the trick for HDR gaming which I'm enthralled with these days. Normally not an issue, I game on me S95B which is a QD-OLED TV, the monitor is mostly used for desktop stuff. However, it'd be nice to game on the monitor too sometimes if the GF is using the TV or the like. So, I'm looking at these two as possible replacements. Just wanted to see on the off chance if anyone had hands-on with both and had opinions of how they compare. From my perspective the pros of each are:



AW3423DW:



--I love the way QD-OLED looks on my TV in terms of the high contrast, the color, and the viewing angles. It is just so prettyful in games.

--Flawless per-pixel lighting for HDR.

--Excellent response time, no issues with smearing from transitions, which the PG32UQX does have a bit of at higher frame rates.

--Ultrawide which I have come to really like.

--Less money.





PG32UQX:



--No burn in issues. This does worry me a touch since I do lots of static desktop work with it.

--Brighter HDR.

--More vertical realestate, even at 125% scale, which is nice for Nuendo.

--Same rez/aspect ratio as TV which makes going back and forth with games slightly more convenient.

--Less contrast ratio in SDR mode for desktop work. Believe it or not less CR is nice for desktop work, strains the eyes less.





If anyone has played with both and has comments, I'd love to hear them.