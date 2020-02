ASROCK H81 Pro BTC R2.0 - Nvidia 1070 Ti (30) Card Complete GPU Mining Rack 4717677323368 | eBay Up for sale is a ASROCK H81 Pro BTC R2.0 - Nvidia 1070 Ti (30) Card Water Cooled Complete GPU Mining Rack. (5) Asrock H81 Pro BTC R2.0 Motherboards. (30) Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070Ti (SC) 8GB GDDR5 Graphics Cards (GPUs) (O8G-P4-5671-KR).

If anyone is near Erie, CO with a Truck and wants to part me out some WC gear and 1070ti's for a great price: