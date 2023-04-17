Anyone make the switch from 5800X3D to 7800X3D?

Move from 5800X3D to 7800X3D?

K

KickAssCop

How is it going? Was just sitting around and thinking maybe I should order 7800X3D, GSkill 6000 C30 and Asus Strix X670E-A motherboard.

Do I need it? No.
Do I want it? Yes.
Does any game need extra frames? Not really unless I replay Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk RT overdrive which I won’t.
Will it matter at 4K? Probably not.
Will I notice a difference in 4K DLDSR or 1440P 240 Hz gaming? Probably not.

So what are other people experiences with this switch?
 
arestavo

I almost upgraded from my 5800X3D (-20 offset) and X570S with 128GB 3600MHz C16 RAM. But it'd cost over over $1200 with the motherboard that I want (built in 10GbE), and I'd have to settle for 64GB of RAM (not that I really need more than that at the moment) - and it's just not worth the marginal increase in some games at 4K. Doubly so since I'm actually quite happy with my current performance using a 4090.

I figure that the next X3D with the 8000 series, or whatever it gets called, will bring a good bit more performance to the table. Heck, prices may come down as well with that recession on the way.
 
