Anyone make the switch from 5800X3D to 7800X3D?

KickAssCop
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Mar 19, 2003
- Messages
- 7,462
How is it going? Was just sitting around and thinking maybe I should order 7800X3D, GSkill 6000 C30 and Asus Strix X670E-A motherboard.
Do I need it? No.
Do I want it? Yes.
Does any game need extra frames? Not really unless I replay Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk RT overdrive which I won’t.
Will it matter at 4K? Probably not.
Will I notice a difference in 4K DLDSR or 1440P 240 Hz gaming? Probably not.
So what are other people experiences with this switch?
Do I need it? No.
Do I want it? Yes.
Does any game need extra frames? Not really unless I replay Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk RT overdrive which I won’t.
Will it matter at 4K? Probably not.
Will I notice a difference in 4K DLDSR or 1440P 240 Hz gaming? Probably not.
So what are other people experiences with this switch?