Anyone make the switch from 5800X3D to 7800X3D?

I almost upgraded from my 5800X3D (-20 offset) and X570S with 128GB 3600MHz C16 RAM. But it'd cost over over $1200 with the motherboard that I want (built in 10GbE), and I'd have to settle for 64GB of RAM (not that I really need more than that at the moment) - and it's just not worth the marginal increase in some games at 4K. Doubly so since I'm actually quite happy with my current performance using a 4090.



I figure that the next X3D with the 8000 series, or whatever it gets called, will bring a good bit more performance to the table. Heck, prices may come down as well with that recession on the way.