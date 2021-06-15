Anyone know what 3080s come in a Cyberpower PC?

I have an offer for a 3080 from one of these builds (it was custom build in a Lian Li Dynamic case).

I assumed they used FEs, MSI or EVGA cards or something like that but this one looks like a an off brand or something custom.

I don't anything about the ones from there so no clue if its worth the deal or not (and no its not a scalped price its very reasonable).

1623778201561.png
 
GCS said:
Thanks and WTF is that - Gainward, haven't heard of them in parts business in years (like many years)
That's because they don't do business in the US under that name. They are a Palit company (who doesn't do US sales either).

I'd actually be more concerned about whether or not you'd have a warranty (unless you're not from the US...seems like more of an Asian/European brand).
 
I think most manufacturers are using whatever they can get at this point. We had HP Omens come with EVGAs and ASUSs recently.

Gainward is still around in ASIA. Palit bought them out ages ago. I suspect Palit may be used for Western markets and Gainward for Eastern Markets. (just a guess)

Edit: Kribyrj wins, I'm too slow lol.
 
Thanks guys.

Warranty would be through cyberpower if I had any issues with it (I know the guy trading it to me). In the long run I don't think I will be happy with this card for my son's computer but the deal is pretty damn good (for me) so I will probably just take it. I will most likely try to give someone a deal and trade it plus cash for what I really want which is a 3080 hybrid.

And before anyone gives me crap about a 3080 for their kids PC - he is 19 has a job and in college so he games far more than I do and he is paying for this deal himself. I am not sticking a 3080 in a PC for 12 year old playing Fortnite (not that anyone who is doing that is bad, don't mean that at all).
 
Kardonxt said:
I think most manufacturers are using whatever they can get at this point. We had HP Omens come with EVGAs and ASUSs recently.

Gainward is still around in ASIA. Palit bought them out ages ago. I suspect Palit may be used for Western markets and Gainward for Eastern Markets. (just a guess)

Edit: Kribyrj wins, I'm too slow lol.
Still if that is the case how are they getting cards not meant for our market? Hard enough to get cards that are. It has too a cheapo NA brand.
 
vegeta535 said:
Still if that is the case how are they getting cards not meant for our market? Hard enough to get cards that are. It has too a cheapo NA brand.
That's what I'm wondering also. Galax is the NA variant of Palit.
 
vegeta535 said:
Ah. Don't see Galax much in the NA either nowadays.
I double checked to see if the Galax cards looked like the Gainward ones, but the shrouds were totally different. The backplate of the Palit card looks like the OP's card, but the top by the name plate is Gainward all the way.

Very strange. I guess next we might see the Maxsun or Yeston variants.
 
kirbyrj said:
I double checked to see if the Galax cards looked like the Gainward ones, but the shrouds were totally different. The backplate of the Palit card looks like the OP's card, but the top by the name plate is Gainward all the way.

Very strange. I guess next we might see the Maxsun or Yeston variants.
I would love me some waifu 3090.
 
