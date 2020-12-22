Anyone know of atx cases with Window on the right?

I've just started figuring out the parts for a new build, but since my pc has to sit to the left of my desk I've been looking for cases that week take a full sized atx board that has the components and window on the right side of the case.



I'd prefer just a reverse build, but even a reverse vertical would be okay, as long as it had a window on the right side side that allowed you to see it's components.



Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated