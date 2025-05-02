Format _C:
Does anyone know of a screenshot extension for Chrome that emulates the Firefox tool?
I mean as in you can select predefined page elements or you can draw your own box I really want to switch to Chrome but this is the last piece holding me back as I really use that tool quite a bit
Thank You in advance LoL!
