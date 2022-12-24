Anyone know if a phone can be remotely disabled/bricked?

The Mad Atheist
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 9, 2018
- Messages
- 1,497
Had my Moto G100 package shipped to a Amazon locker, but looks like someone within Amazon opened the package, unsealed the outer Moto G100 box, took the inner Moto box with everything in it, left the out box, and resealed the Amazon box with a shorter piece of Amazon tape.
Looks like I have the IMEII and other numbers on the box left inside.
Been trying to do a online police report to give to Amazon for a refund, but it didn't happen at my home or business. They're claiming it was delivered and the package weight was right at time of delivery.
Did anything like this happen to anyone else?
