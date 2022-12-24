Anyone know if a phone can be remotely disabled/bricked?

Had my Moto G100 package shipped to a Amazon locker, but looks like someone within Amazon opened the package, unsealed the outer Moto G100 box, took the inner Moto box with everything in it, left the out box, and resealed the Amazon box with a shorter piece of Amazon tape.
Looks like I have the IMEII and other numbers on the box left inside.

Been trying to do a online police report to give to Amazon for a refund, but it didn't happen at my home or business. They're claiming it was delivered and the package weight was right at time of delivery.

Did anything like this happen to anyone else?
 
The IMEI number can be blacklisted and the phone will lose service or not able to be activated.

My friend recently went through that when he bought a used Pixel 4 from Amazon a couple of months ago. Activated the phone on his Verizon account and wasn't able to make calls or anything.
Found out his Verizon account was restricted due to trying to activate a blacklisted phone on the account and spent most of the day trying to get service back on his old phone.

He sent the phone back to Amazon and got a replacement. He called up Verizon when he got the replacement one and had them check the IMEI before he activated the phone to make sure it wasn't blacklisted.
 
