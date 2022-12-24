Anyone know if a phone can be remotely disabled/bricked?

The IMEI number can be blacklisted and the phone will lose service or not able to be activated.



My friend recently went through that when he bought a used Pixel 4 from Amazon a couple of months ago. Activated the phone on his Verizon account and wasn't able to make calls or anything.

Found out his Verizon account was restricted due to trying to activate a blacklisted phone on the account and spent most of the day trying to get service back on his old phone.



He sent the phone back to Amazon and got a replacement. He called up Verizon when he got the replacement one and had them check the IMEI before he activated the phone to make sure it wasn't blacklisted.