Anyone know how to set which monitor Steams Big Picture mode opens in?

I looked in the steam settings and don't see an option to set which monitor big picture mode opens to. The problem is that when I launch it it opens on my small laptop monitor even if I have steam open on my larger desktop monitor. So there's no way to play a big picture game on my larger desktop monitor. I did a full OS reinstall today and reinstalled steam so all settings are at the default. I did not have this problem before but don't remember ever setting it.
Actually this happen when not in big picture mode as well, too.
Thanks.
