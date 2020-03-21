Anyone interested in some coronavirus protective gear (PPE)?

Orddie said: there is a pandemic going on and you are worried about your garden. Donate and tax write off. you will get the $ later. Click to expand...

I only have gig income, all money I make right now goes directly to feed my family, or protect it. Right now that is trying to put a garden together for longevity. None of this is something you should worry about, either you're interested or not. I would love to donate to the hospital, but then I would be broke, so thats not an option.