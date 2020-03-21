Anyone interested in some coronavirus protective gear (PPE)?

C

coojw

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2003
Messages
177
3M Half-Face Mask FILTER (p100) - $50 shipped
Faceshield PPE - $40 shipped
Nitrile gloves - $20 shipped
 
O

Orddie

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
2,707
are you selling personally?

if so, please donate the the local hospital as they are need.
 
C

coojw

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2003
Messages
177
bpizzle1 said:
Quit being a greedy ass and get that stuff to your local hospital. They need PPE more than you need $100 in your pocket.
Click to expand...
Actually, both are true, I need the $100 to buy gardening equipment, and they need it at the hospital. I'm poor, don't assume my income <3
 
O

Orddie

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
2,707
1584837037665.png


the above picture is of someone who has COV-19. This is why medical staff need the protection.
 
O

Orddie

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
2,707
coojw said:
Actually, both are true, I need the $100 to buy gardening equipment, and they need it at the hospital. I'm poor, don't assume my income <3
Click to expand...
there is a pandemic going on and you are worried about your garden. Donate and tax write off. you will get the $ later.
 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,397
Then keep them and use them to keep yourself safe. Not being sick might end up being your key to being able to afford things.

Why don't you just go to eBay and sell this...OH WAIT...you can't. THEY CLAMPED DOWN ON TRYING TO CHARGE EXTORTION PRICES FOR PPE.
 
C

coojw

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2003
Messages
177
Orddie said:
there is a pandemic going on and you are worried about your garden. Donate and tax write off. you will get the $ later.
Click to expand...
I only have gig income, all money I make right now goes directly to feed my family, or protect it. Right now that is trying to put a garden together for longevity. None of this is something you should worry about, either you're interested or not. I would love to donate to the hospital, but then I would be broke, so thats not an option.
 
O

Orddie

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
2,707
coojw said:
The ones that are up for $80, those are price gouges, these are priced for the lack of supply without going overboard.
Click to expand...
you say you are poor.
why did you buy something you do not need?

it will take about three + months before you can get anything out of the garden. I do not understand how income now gets you food months later.
 
C

coojw

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2003
Messages
177
kirbyrj said:
Here's an idea...go fuck yourself.
Click to expand...
Thanks for your opinion. Next time you are in a bind trying to do whatever you can to provide and survive (if that ever happens), I hope you gain a little perspective for others who are struggling.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,738
coojw said:
Thanks for your opinion. Next time you are in a bind trying to do whatever you can to provide and survive (if that ever happens), I hope you gain a little perspective for others who are struggling.
Click to expand...
I've been broke, as in penny-less, multiple times in the past. I didn't fucking try to profit off of people fucking dying because of it.
 
C

coojw

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2003
Messages
177
Orddie said:
you say you are poor.
why did you buy something you do not need?

it will take about three + months before you can get anything out of the garden. I do not understand how income now gets you food months later.
Click to expand...
I buy things at auction in bulk to resell. This is how I make the majority of my money. Locally here in ohio, bidfta.com is an auction/liquidation company. I buy from pallets there, and resell.


I perceive this pandemic to be a long term problem, 18 months, maybe more. I'm building a garden to offset the need to depend on the supply chain.
 
U

UltraTaco

n00b
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
45
Well, if you live paycheck to paycheck and received your last one, without knowing when you'll be back at work, then going broke isn't as far fetched as many believe.

Perhaps OP does this to make ends meet?

Edit: looks like OP already explained before I posted.
 
C

coojw

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2003
Messages
177
Derangel said:
I've been broke, as in penny-less, multiple times in the past. I didn't fucking try to profit off of people fucking dying because of it.
Click to expand...
Bro, take your virtue signaling elsewhere, I buy from bulk auctions, and resell. Sometimes the items are medical, some times they aren't. If this isn't for you, mind your business.
 
O

Orddie

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
2,707
coojw said:
Thanks for your opinion. Next time you are in a bind trying to do whatever you can to provide and survive (if that ever happens), I hope you gain a little perspective for others who are struggling.
Click to expand...
If you need more $, cancel the internet and pay for food. Give us your budget and we can help you cut things (like cell phones and internet)
 
C

coojw

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2003
Messages
177
UltraTaco said:
Well, if you live paycheck to paycheck and received your last one, without knowing when you'll be back at work, then going broke isn't as far fetched as many believe.

Perhaps OP does this to make ends meet?

Edit: looks like OP already explained before I posted.
Click to expand...
This.
 
C

coojw

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2003
Messages
177
Orddie said:
If you need more $, cancel the internet and pay for food. Give us your budget and we can help you cut things (like cell phones and internet)
Click to expand...
The internet is my source of income, you worry about you.. if this isn't for you, move along.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top