Anyone interested in FujiPoly (made in Japan) 13W/m-K thermal pad, 30 cm x 20 cm x 1 mm?

https://www.fujipoly.com/high-performance

I have exhausted my search. I am convinced for those who need NVMe thermal pad, the thickness should be 1 mm. But for GR130A-00-100GY, the closest I can get is a co. that sell this by sheet of 10. So about $30 per sheet, but they force me to buy QTY 10. I am curious if I buy this, how many of you in NVMe drive or GPU thermal pad is interested in high end, made in Japan FujiPoly? it's the best that $ can buy
 
