Anyone here used this cheap tool to delid?

About to delid my 8700k using this tool: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078SKRB8C/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_U_x_791WEbD6R1B12
Anything I should know or do before attempting to delid with this tool? Saw a few videos on youtube and the guys kept turning for a good few minutes. I plan to have the vice hold the kit and so I only have to hold the hex key.
The description says to heat the CPU so glue doesn't stick. Any other tips from anyone who delided using this tool, especially using an 8700k?
