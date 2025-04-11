Anyone here running an ASUS ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop?

Executioner
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2015
- Messages
- 856
I've been looking at this gaming laptop on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CRDCXRK2?tag=techgurure043-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1
Looks like a decent gaming laptop. I currently have a Dell G5 5505 Gaming Laptop which is having issues playing some of the newer games.
Looks like a decent gaming laptop. I currently have a Dell G5 5505 Gaming Laptop which is having issues playing some of the newer games.
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.