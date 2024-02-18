anyone here have the Be Quiet 901? Opinions?

Am considering the Be Quiet as a quiet case that can last for multiple builds for a long time.
Not happy with my Phanteks Enthoo Pro Case. Not well made, so the case sides are hard to screw back into place. Was very hard to assemble the top cover with a radiator underneath. USB front panel ports have issues. Assembly in general was a pain. Somewhat noisy. Cable management is difficult.
I realize that I want a case as quiet as my old Corsair 800D. Space for 6 HDDs, couple SSDs and my DVD drive, and great cable management. Looking for comments pro and con. (Yes I know this case is pricey, but so is replacing the case ever 2-3 years.)
