Anyone here fix cpu's with bent pins?

I have a friend of mine that was trying to assemble his 3950x pc, and bent several pins that I cant seem to straighten out. There are about 9ish pins and I just dont have the needed magnification to get to them without screwing up other pins. Anyone here skilled in this art and can help us take a chance in getting this working again? Obviously he will pay you, and I know you cant guarantee a pin wont break off as they are very fragile.... we understand, just looking for an honest person that is willing to try. Please PM me... Thanks a million
 
Try a mechanical pencil with the lead removed. The pin will fit in the hole and you can slowly work your way down it til it is straight again. I have had good luck with that technique.
 
I actually spent the last 2ish hours doing this very same process... no bueno!
 
I also have a super thin pair of needle nose that can smash them flat again and pry them back up in position. Other than that good luck, you may have to just bite the bullet and grab a new cpu. Shit happens in our hobby. Makes for a good drinking story in a few years when the pain has subsided.
 
