Anyone here fix cpu's with bent pins?

I have a friend of mine that was trying to assemble his 3950x pc, and bent several pins that I cant seem to straighten out. There are about 9ish pins and I just dont have the needed magnification to get to them without screwing up other pins. Anyone here skilled in this art and can help us take a chance in getting this working again? Obviously he will pay you, and I know you cant guarantee a pin wont break off as they are very fragile.... we understand, just looking for an honest person that is willing to try. Please PM me... Thanks a million