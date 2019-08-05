Anyone here collect classic/vintage PC games?

GnomeCop
Sep 2, 2005
1,557
Been having a wave of nostalgia lately going through some old PC games I bought back in the 90s.
It was really cool when these games not only had to come on physical media but usually came packaged in large boxes with several books and manuals, sometimes even including cloth maps and random trinkets.
I have a few odd games from Origin Systems before and after EA bought them out as well as some early Westwood studios stuff and a bunch of games from Sierra.
Does anyone know of a good place where ppl talk about games like this or places to buy them (besides the obvious being ebay). I know I want to sell some, but maybe pick some up too.
Other than that, who else has a collection of old games? Any favorites or particularly cool titles that came in elaborate packaging?
