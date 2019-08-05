Anyone here collect classic/vintage PC games?

I was later to the party for PC games the first PC game I bought was Ultima Online in 1997 at Best Buy while looking for a Job =P Have a shit ton of console games though would like to get rid of them but then again some are gems that I couldn't replace. They don't make t hem like they used to that is for sure you have knockoff of original game. I actually miss full boxed version of games I'm still impressed when I see games on the shelves at Walmart that hard copies and having them replaced when sold out is the ticket of getting a following still is have a hard version of the game with instructions anyway and maybe a key code. If Dark Age of Camelot never had a hard copy at Walmart I don't think it would have been a popular game same goes for Ultima Online and Everquest series. I mean they still have World of Warcraft hard copies along with Diablo 3 and Star Craft Blizzard know what they are doing.