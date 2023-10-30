Anyone heard of Advanced Thermal Solutions ?

Was looking for a low profille best LGA 2066 air cooler and google pulled this
https://www.qats.com/Heat-Sink
https://www.qats.com/ATS-Ultra-Cool.aspx#QFLOW specs
with the best cooler being:
https://www.mouser.com/ProductDetai...S-UC-DFLOW-VC-200?qs=PzGy0jfpSMtwrLYwp9zVTg==
Cant find a review or anyone else using their cooler tho
Any feedback?
https://www.qats.com/Heat-Sink
https://www.qats.com/ATS-Ultra-Cool.aspx#QFLOW specs
with the best cooler being:
https://www.mouser.com/ProductDetai...S-UC-DFLOW-VC-200?qs=PzGy0jfpSMtwrLYwp9zVTg==
Cant find a review or anyone else using their cooler tho
Any feedback?