Anyone having issues with iMessage?

Hello everyone.

Running iOS 15.4.1 – and suddenly received a pop-up saying there was an issue with my iMessages setup –

something to the effect that I needed to sign in again. This after an unusual spike in my data usage this morning (as in, in excess of a GB).

Now, switching iMessage and FaceTime on and off, leaves a "Activation unsuccessful. Turn on iMessage to try again" message underneath the toggle,

inside Settings/Messages. And a flurry of popups on my Mac, saying I've signed in on an iPhone, "new" Apple Watch etc. – and that I can ignore if this was me signing in...

Anyone else seeing issues?
 
thanks in advance for any help
 
