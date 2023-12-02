Anyone having issues with iMessage?

Hello everyone.
Running iOS 15.4.1 – and suddenly received a pop-up saying there was an issue with my iMessages setup –
something to the effect that I needed to sign in again. This after an unusual spike in my data usage this morning (as in, in excess of a GB).
Now, switching iMessage and FaceTime on and off, leaves a "Activation unsuccessful. Turn on iMessage to try again" message underneath the toggle,
inside Settings/Messages. And a flurry of popups on my Mac, saying I've signed in on an iPhone, "new" Apple Watch etc. – and that I can ignore if this was me signing in...
Anyone else seeing issues?
