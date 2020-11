I'm buying a GPU as a present for someone who's pc is too old for 1650 etc, and Gigabyte and MSI are pretty much the only ones selling 1050ti new. The MSI GAMING X looks like it has good build quality/features; just wondering if anyone's actually had one over time and if it held up, works well with Windows10. Is for a child so won't be being overclocked or anything; don't want it to have issues after install and I'm not there.