Anyone have experience with E10G41AT2 10G Base T adapters?

Old Thread, but just recently bought a Intel 10 Gigabit AT2 Server Adapter E10G41AT2II'm running Windows 10 x64.It requires you to hack your *.inf file to make it work properly.First open up your Device Manager >>Unknown Ethernet Adapter>>Details>>Device Instance PathThis identifies your Ethernet Adapter, and will help you find what *.inf file you will have to look through and modify to allow Windows 10 to install the driver.In my Case my device identifies asThen I went on Intels website and downloaded an old Zip file with all their eligible drivers.You will have to looks through each *.inf file. Use common sense to help you find it. In my case the *.inf file I was looking for was located atIn this file I did a CTRL + F and searched for the first part of my Device instance path. This will vary for youIf you find your adapter/Device Instance Path in your *.inf file, you will have to modify it. In your *.inf file there should be a section that saysandChange all instances of this to:andWindows 10 now only allows verified drivers, and enforces driver signature. So now you will have disable Driver Signature enforcement. To do this, do the following:Open a command prompt with elevated privilege's and type inRestart your computer. Then open up Device Manger>>Right click>> Update Driver >> Browse my computer for drivers >> Browse to the folder of your modified *.inf file.Your driver should be installed. You're not quite done yet. You need to take your computer out of Testmode / Developer modeOpen a command prompt with elevated privilege's and type inEverything should be good and working. Obviously you might still run into compatibility issues, but I don't foresee a reason why if it's compatible with Windows Vista or newer.I can see this working on other things too. I originally pulled this from an old DJ forum. This would probably work on some reclaimed Chinese GPU's with more modification.Good Luck everyone