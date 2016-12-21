Anyone have experience with E10G41AT2 10G Base T adapters?

Zarathustra[H]
Hey all,
I just saw a couple of these pop up on eBay at a price I was willing to pay so I snapped them up.
I've been on the market for a couple of 10G Base-T adapters for some time now, after my disappointing experience with used brocade adapters and fiber.
They are used server pulls, with 30 days of warranty from one of those eBay IT surplus places. They apparently use Intel's older 82598EB chip. I know the x540 is all the rage now, but those have been ridiculously expensive. Hopefully these will do fine.
The plan is to run a direct link between my Workstation and my Server/NAS using these on a separate subnet. to speed up large file transfers.
So, are these OK, or did I make a mistake?
