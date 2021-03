DualAmdMp said:



Thanks! Looking to buy C10 latency Corsair DDR4 memory and was curious if XMP will work on Ryzen system. Any feedback appreciated. https://www.newegg.com/corsair-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820233999

maybe. XMP is technically intel's spec. if it doesnt work under xmp you can manually set the speed/timings and it should work fine. one other thing, dont be surprised if you need to feed them a bit extra voltage. every single corsair kit i have ever used has needed a little more juice to be perfectly stable.