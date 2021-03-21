Anyone have experience with Colorful (brand) motherboards? Should I use one versus an MSI Tomahawk board?

I'm trying to do an all-white build and am struggling to find modern white-themed motherboards. The major OEM's (Asus/Gigabyte/MSI/Asrock) don't really have white-themed motherboards (modern ones are all black PCB + a few white heatsinks). The board I currently have lying around is the MSI X299 Tomahawk Arctic. The major downside to using that is that you're using Intel HEDT, which is inferior to Ryzen 5000 series and the IO is dated.I recently discovered that Colorful makes white PCB motherboards. I searched some reviews, but they are smaller and don't cover as much as I'd like (e.g. VRM's, BIOS options).Do you guys think I should go for one of the Colorful boards or stick to the X299 Tomahawk Arctic?MSI X299 Tomahawk Arctic (board I currently have)Colorful Z490 White PCBColorful X570 White PCBColorful B550 White PCB