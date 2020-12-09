Anyone have experience with a Gigabyte Z490 Gaming X AX?

H

halo000008

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 23, 2010
Messages
229
So I got a deal on a core i7-10700KF and found the Gigabyte Z490 Gaming X AX for pretty inexpensive ($140) and decided to purchase it. I couldn't find any reviews but have never had a problem with gigabyte products. Since then I saw a review on hardware unboxed that says the vrm's on the board are pretty weak/poorly cooled and they recommended going with an Asus Prime Z490P or MSI z490A-pro. I don't plan to overclock initially as I'm coming from a i7-3770K. I can still return the gigabyte board as it hasn't been used yet and I'm just looking for some other opinions especially if you have or have used the board.
 
