Anyone have an RX 5700 gpu that can help me redeem a code?

I'm looking for someone that has an AMD RX 5700 Series video card to help me redeem a code. Best Buy messed up when I bought a 3900X and sent me a code related to the 5700 series AMD cards and I can't redeem it because the verification tool doesn't verify, clearly.



If someone would be willing to help me attain my game codes, I would really appreciate it. I'd like someone with good feedback on Heat or something because I'd prefer someone not just steal my codes.



Thanks ahead of time if someone is willing to assist me here!