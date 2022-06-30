Anyone have an nVME Gen 4 SSD they like with good random read performance at high (4TBish) capacities?

S

Sycraft

Nov 9, 2006
5,092
I'm starting to look at rebuilding my desktop and one of the things I do is audio production. Currently my samples sit on a number of different SATA SSDs but I'd like to stick them all on one drive. This won't be the system drive, that is going to be a 980 Pro, it'll be dedicated for samples. As such it needs to be large, because I have a lot of them, and it needs good random read performance because you get many samples being played back at once and they stream from disk (they just cache a bit in RAM). Write speed isn't important, nor is write endurance, the samples get written to disk and then stay there. The output audio files go on another drive.

Any recommendations I should have a look at?
 
Z

ZeroBarrier

Mar 19, 2011
425
Why gen 4 with good random read performance at 4TB?

Edit: What I mean to ask is, wouldn't any gen 3 4TB nvme drive work just as good? The differences between gen 3 QLC and gen 4 TLC is only really apparent in benchmarks, no?
 
