Anyone have a HDR FALD display and if so, how do games look on it?

I've been eying a new monitor off and on and one of the considerations is if I'd want to go for an HDR monitor or not. The pro for an HDR monitor is, well, HDR of course. The cons is there aren't very many of them, they are expensive, and in general I'm not as big a fan of VA as IPS.



So what I'm wondering for anyone who does have one is how do they actually perform in HDR games? Does Windows + the monitor do a good job, or is it kinda "meh"? Also is it ok for things like uniformity for SDR games and desktop work?