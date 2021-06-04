Anyone have a Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51?

Contemplating getting a 2560 x 1440 external monitor but haven't been fruitful in finding the specs of the HDMI port. One site lists HDMI 2.0 but it wasn't my exact model (-53 vs my -51). Other sites only list HDMI without version.



I'm also considering upping the RAM from 16GB to 64GB but have read conflicting articles. Crucial states I can install 64GB (preferred) yet other sites lists the specs at 32GB max. Acer's site doesn't list max supported RAM in any of the pages I've found.



If anyone has this model of laptop I'd be grateful to hear of your experiences with upgrading.