Anyone has PC lock up during boot up (BIOS level) when there is a permanent connection of USB-B extension from monitor to USB-A on PC?

say you have a USB-B extension cable from this monitor to the USB 3.0 port on your PC all the time.(1) Has anyone seen your PC locks up at the BIOS level, i.e., it won't boot up, and you have to disconnect that USB - B extension cable from your monitor to PC in order to boot up?as I have an old story that I am concern about:I had an old HP professional workstation w/ the above problem. Now, I haven't use that PC for many years. But because I have to live w/ this problem for 2.5+ years, I haven't use the monitor to PC (USB B to USB A ) since then.But I am running out of USB 3 port. So I am tempted to try it again if most of you doesn't have this problem. Currently I'm using Asus motherboard(2) for those who are using USB B from your monitor to motherboard, do you connect the USB-A side to your motherboard, or are you paranoid that if you connect USB A to an USB Extension PCI - E x 1 adapter, that you wouldn't get as fast as the USB 3 on your motherboard? because your PCI - E x 1 could be sharing w/ some other lane?