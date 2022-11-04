Anyone good with Stable Bit Drive Pool?

TeleFragger
While I love this app and building a new pc and thinking of buying another license, the forums really do not move and it is frustrating.
I have a current issue and it is not getting any traction.
I sit at balancing constantly 0%...
not sure if there is a cache i can clear or if I can stop the service, clear something and have it come back to recheck and duplicate....
