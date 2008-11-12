Anyone get Sacred 2 yet?

Katotonic said: Was thinking about picking this up, anybody who has had the chance to play this and Titan Quest, I would appreciate a comparison overview. Loved TQ and need something to replace it. Click to expand...

I was a TQ (and of course Diablo) addict, definitely one of my all time favorite games. Sadly, Sacred 2 isn't even close in my book. I've played 3 different classes up to level 20 so far, but I think I'm done with it. The leveling/skills system is really shallow, and the storyline seems essentially non-existent. Even the side quests are generally pretty uninspired, and the loot system just seems chaotic. You'll find a rare level 15 item that's weaker than a level two item, and you find yourself asking why they even bothered to give the items levels. They tried to be different, but it feels like it was only for the sake of being different.I will give them props on the graphics, it's a very nice looking game, and there are some kinda cool skills you can get. I especially like some of the inquisitors stuff. I also really like the shared loot system they incorporated. That has always been a major complaint with these type of games and this time we don't have to rely on a third party to write one like with TQVault.That being said, I honestly have no motivation to keep playing it, except that I payed for it and I keep hoping it will get more interesting. I was really looking forward to this one, as I'm quite the hack and slash junkie, but it's just not drawing me in. I was really enjoying it at first, but I quickly lost interest. I could spend an hour telling you all the ways it doesn't compare to diablo or TQ, but just suffice to say that it's simply not that caliber of game.