Anyone get Sacred 2 yet?

Downloaded it yesterday of D2D. I loved the first Sacred, and so far Sacred 2 doesn't dissapoint.
I think the campy dialogue is one of my favorite aspects ("Another grave for the unknown NPC!")
 
I was about to ask this last night actually when i saw it on steam. I miss my hacknslash. So is it really buggy or?
 
I haven't encountered any bugs, but then I don't look for them and usually don't experience the issues others complain about.
 
sacred2_steam.jpg

sacred2_steam2.jpg

sacred2_steam3.jpg
 
I've never played the series but I'm interested in the second one..

Is it like Diablo? Fun?
 
12 gigs for a game is ridiculous... although I think Warhead came close with it's two separate installs... at least that's how it looked on Steam.
 
Tylerdurdened said:
I've never played the series but I'm interested in the second one..

Is it like Diablo? Fun?
Click to expand...

It is pretty similar. It's a hack 'n' slash RPG, has various loot drops, different class builds, etc. There's a demo out you can try to see if you find it enjoyable.
 
I'm having a blast in it; I just started an Inquisitor and around level 9 or so. Gogamer has it for $33 and it's a steal for the amount of content in it.

I also have encountered no game breaking bugs, only thing I've seen is a strange death animation where the dead monster tweaks out lol.
 
Was thinking about picking this up, anybody who has had the chance to play this and Titan Quest, I would appreciate a comparison overview. Loved TQ and need something to replace it.
 
How is the multiplayer aspect of the game? A lot of players to play with? Sure looks pretty cool if you can play with a lot of people (well like D2, rooms etc)
 
Game is very pretty like TQ, no random environments like Diablo. A lot of customization for your character for attributes, passive skills and active skills. No apparent level restriction, tons of loot and some of the low level stuff looks nice. You can turn the isometric camera on or off, it's quite nice having a free camera though. I'm a huge fan of TQ and this game is just so much fun, definitely a solid game to replace TQ, at least from what I've played.

I haven't had time to try out the online portion, however you can have up to 16 players and there's PvP and you can go through the main quest with others.

I'll try and post some screens in a day or two if anyone is interested.
 
I'm expecting to have my copy any day now.

FatFed said:
Game is very pretty like TQ, no random environments like Diablo. A lot of customization for your character for attributes, passive skills and active skills. No apparent level restriction, tons of loot and some of the low level stuff looks nice. You can turn the isometric camera on or off, it's quite nice having a free camera though. I'm a huge fan of TQ and this game is just so much fun, definitely a solid game to replace TQ, at least from what I've played.

I haven't had time to try out the online portion, however you can have up to 16 players and there's PvP and you can go through the main quest with others.

I'll try and post some screens in a day or two if anyone is interested.
Click to expand...

Is it better than TQ?
 
Well I'm really not that far into the game so I can't make comparisons of endgame and story. However it's a blast, having tons of fun and probably a bit better than TQ at this point since it's not so linear, the open world is refreshing. It's definitely a hack 'n' slash game like what dj_2004 said.
 
I am having fun playing it. I played Titan Quest and the expansion also (although I have not beat the expasion yet) but it seams that this one is more fun than Titan Quest. I also think that the graphics is also better than TQ.
 
Katotonic said:
Was thinking about picking this up, anybody who has had the chance to play this and Titan Quest, I would appreciate a comparison overview. Loved TQ and need something to replace it.
Click to expand...

I was a TQ (and of course Diablo) addict, definitely one of my all time favorite games. Sadly, Sacred 2 isn't even close in my book. I've played 3 different classes up to level 20 so far, but I think I'm done with it. The leveling/skills system is really shallow, and the storyline seems essentially non-existent. Even the side quests are generally pretty uninspired, and the loot system just seems chaotic. You'll find a rare level 15 item that's weaker than a level two item, and you find yourself asking why they even bothered to give the items levels. They tried to be different, but it feels like it was only for the sake of being different.

I will give them props on the graphics, it's a very nice looking game, and there are some kinda cool skills you can get. I especially like some of the inquisitors stuff. I also really like the shared loot system they incorporated. That has always been a major complaint with these type of games and this time we don't have to rely on a third party to write one like with TQVault.

That being said, I honestly have no motivation to keep playing it, except that I payed for it and I keep hoping it will get more interesting. I was really looking forward to this one, as I'm quite the hack and slash junkie, but it's just not drawing me in. I was really enjoying it at first, but I quickly lost interest. I could spend an hour telling you all the ways it doesn't compare to diablo or TQ, but just suffice to say that it's simply not that caliber of game.
 
They have a version with elite graphics out (torrents) that is 20gb in size! I'm like WTF? Tell us if it good (other people than B2!).
 
The "Elite" textures is suppose to only be for the collector's edition. From the screenshots I've seen the differences between them and the highest normal settings it negligible unless you're zoomed all the way in and you stare at your character for a while. They just make the minor details look a bit better.
 
I tried the demo and liked it. I was a huge Sacred fan, so I was predisposed to like this one. I just ordered the CE from GoGamer this morning.
 
Some screens I took while traveling to my next destination. Not all settings are maxed. As for the game, I am really enjoying it and it is a big improvement over Sacred 1, which wasn't too bad.
big_0007copy.jpg

big_0006copy.jpg

big_0004copy.jpg

big_0003copy.jpg

big_0001copy.jpg
 
FatFed said:
No one said they were interested... Unless I missed something :p
Click to expand...

Well of course bro.....who wouldnt want to see some screenies?

Soooooo, lets have them....Common, common....whats the hold up..... :D
 
So is Sacred 2 like diablo...? I'm not quite sure what kinda game it is. I read wikipedia and it said ARPG, wtf is an ARPG???!?!
 
soulesschild said:
So is Sacred 2 like diablo...? I'm not quite sure what kinda game it is. I read wikipedia and it said ARPG, wtf is an ARPG???!?!
Click to expand...

Action RPG. There is a demo out, I suggest you try it if you feel that the game is worth your time.
 
