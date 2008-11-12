Anyone get Sacred 2 yet?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I've never played the series but I'm interested in the second one..
Is it like Diablo? Fun?
Game is very pretty like TQ, no random environments like Diablo. A lot of customization for your character for attributes, passive skills and active skills. No apparent level restriction, tons of loot and some of the low level stuff looks nice. You can turn the isometric camera on or off, it's quite nice having a free camera though. I'm a huge fan of TQ and this game is just so much fun, definitely a solid game to replace TQ, at least from what I've played.
I haven't had time to try out the online portion, however you can have up to 16 players and there's PvP and you can go through the main quest with others.
I'll try and post some screens in a day or two if anyone is interested.
I'm expecting to have my copy any day now.
Is it better than TQ?
Was thinking about picking this up, anybody who has had the chance to play this and Titan Quest, I would appreciate a comparison overview. Loved TQ and need something to replace it.
It is pretty similar. It's a hack 'n' slash RPG, has various loot drops, different class builds, etc. There's a demo out you can try to see if you find it enjoyable.
No one said they were interested... Unless I missed something
So is Sacred 2 like diablo...? I'm not quite sure what kinda game it is. I read wikipedia and it said ARPG, wtf is an ARPG???!?!