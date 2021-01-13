Anyone get any good 5700 xt & 5800 xt OCs?

Well I have a 5700 xt red devil. I run it stock on the high power bios. Great card, but I wouldn’t buy it today.

If anyone out there has a 5800 xt I’d love to hear your experiences with it.
 
trick0502 said:
Well I have a 5700 xt red devil. I run it stock on the high power bios. Great card, but I wouldn’t buy it today.

If anyone out there has a 5800 xt I’d love to hear your experiences with it.
There are better cards for the money but at the same time it's a great card for 2k and highly available compared to the rest.
 
