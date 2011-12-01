Anyone gaming on Windows XP x64?

Let me start by saying.......I like Win XP a lot
I just got a 8GB of ram and need to move to x64 OS. I dont like Vista or Win 7 because something is always writing/reading in the hard drive. Could be updates or some other crap coursing this. I don't now.
What I know. I been gaming on Win XP for a long time now and all games always run pure(if you know what I mean). There was no slow downs due to hard drive reading.
So...I just want to know if all games or games you tried work well for you on windows XP x64 OS?
Thanks.
