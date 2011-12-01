Anyone gaming on Windows XP x64?

DualAmdMp

Let me start by saying.......I like Win XP a lot:)

I just got a 8GB of ram and need to move to x64 OS. I dont like Vista or Win 7 because something is always writing/reading in the hard drive. Could be updates or some other crap coursing this. I don't now.

What I know. I been gaming on Win XP for a long time now and all games always run pure(if you know what I mean). There was no slow downs due to hard drive reading.

So...I just want to know if all games or games you tried work well for you on windows XP x64 OS?

Thanks.
 
Acer_Sheep

If they work on 32 Vista and 7 while they also work on 64 bit Vista and 7, they will also work on 64 bit XP. The only difference is that 64 bit OSes can address more RAM and are required to have different drivers, but that's all. Go and game!
 
CzarKasm

The problem with XP 64-bit is that it is actually a modified version of Windows Server 2003, not XP 32-bit. You are going to have problems with games. XP is also 10 years old at this point. Get Windows 7 64-bit and enjoy that 8 Gigs of RAM. :D
 
EBruddah

I used to use game on Win XP 64 back in 2004 till about 2008

No DX11 support... Less multi-threaded performance?

Have you checked to see what you can do to tweak Win 7? I'm not ever going back to XP.
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

As pointed out, XP x64 does not play all games correctly. I once tried to benchmark it vs other OSes and some games (Left 4 Dead I specifically remember) would not play on it correctly.

I wouldn't bother.
 
Met-AL

Such an odd reason for not moving ahead. Hard disk access? What does it matter anyways if it was true? I just stared at the HDD LED on my workstation here at work, and it flickered once in 30 seconds. Was it Windows or the multitude of open applications I have going right now? I dunno, but I don't care as I would have never noticed if I wouldn't have stood up and walked around to the back of my desk to look.

Snag yourself a copy of Win 7 Pro 64 and enjoy
 
KarsusTG

There is a two wire connector on your motherboard that controlls that light. Pull it off your motherboard when you install windows 7 and life will be better.

I used to run XPx64 and besides the gaming problems your going to have, there is a ton of hardware problems your going to have. Although you are going to have a much easier time at it now than we had when we were on it.
 
Ranma_Sao

Ahh the Plac-Bo affect. I believe it's worse to access the HDD and when it does, it's the end of the world.

In XP, the Disk is being access all the time! Windows 7 is way more performant on HDD than XP. But I know, my working on both means I'm biased.

I recommend you put Windows 7 on the box, and if you are having slow performance, profile it, share the logs, and someone on this board can take a look. Windows XP is not more "pure" than Windows 7, XP is 10 years old...

This posting is provided "AS IS" with no warranties, and confers no rights.
 
Conker

Everything will run on xp x64 except bf3. I was running it for years until like earlier this year. I tried to run trifire also and it didn't work. Found out you have to be vista and higher to get trifire or quadfire to work. Don't believe all this incompatible junk. Running it still in other machines i have. Theres drivers now for it so all that barely getting started x64 hogwash during when it started doesn't apply anymore unless your device is really outdated.
 
evilsofa

If the choice is between buying WinXP 64bit or Win7, it's Win7 by a mile, not even a contest.

When you install it, please leave your WinXP tweaking habits at the door, because you don't need them anymore. Microsoft learned something over the past 12 years of people tweaking WinXP. Win7 knows the right thing to do with your RAM now. Win7 knows the right thing to do with your hard drive now. Win7 knows the right thing to do with your SSD if you get one of those. Win7 knows the right thing to do with your pagefile now. If you go all hairy wild turning things off that shouldn't be turned off, you'll hate Win7 because you broke it. If you try to force Win7 to be like WinXP, you'll hate it because it isn't WinXP. Just leave it alone.
 
evilsofa

Oh yeah, and to answer the original question in the title, nobody is gaming with WinXP 64bit:

http://store.steampowered.com/hwsurvey

Click on "OS version" and you'll see for November 2011:
Windows 7 64 bit: 38.14%
Windows XP 32 bit: 25.49%
Windows Vista 32 bit: 13.62%
Windows 7: 11.34% (this must be 32 bit)
Windows Vista 64 bit: 9.43%
three versions of Mac OS 10.6 totaling about 4.5%
Windows XP 64 bit: 0.80%

That's less than 1 percent of Steam gamers using WinXP 64 bit.
 
DualAmdMp

Thanks for all your reply's. I think i will just instal games on a separate drive and run Win 7 on main drive. We will see how that goes.
 
serpretetsky

I ran xp x64 for a while, the only games i had were starcraft, diablo2, and counter strike source. All worked without issue.

I would recommend just going with clean windows 7 install. If you do go with xp x64, like CzarKasm said, it is windows server 2003, so if you're gettting drivers, your first priority is xp x64, if drivers for that doesn't exist, go for windows server 2003 x64 drivers.
 
heatlesssun

I just don't understand why people just refuse to accept that you install Windows 7 and that's about it. It's simply a top notch OS, I have it on a dozen systems of all kinds, it just works.
 
cwj717

XP x64 works just fine and you can game on it, although there really is no reason to use it over windows 7. If you don't like how 7 looks you can make it look just like XP, I use classic shell to get the start menu to look like it does in XP for example. I used XP x64 for years on all 5 of my systems and I had no problems at all. I still use it on my dual processor system as a file/mumble server and it has been on for months without a reboot running seti@home/milkyway@home (on the gpu) and murmur (mumble server).
 
cwj717

Left for dead works fine in XP x64... at least for me. There were only a few games I had problems with, Doom3 RoE was the one I remember and that was only because the installer would misdetect the OS and not install. It worked fine after a quick hack of the installer.
 
dnottis

Its time to make the jump to Windows 7. Anything previous should be destroyed.
 
bigdogchris

Either way, who wants to play games on an OS that requires hacks/tricks to get stuff to run, and which provides you no real performance boost?
 
CrimsonKnight13

I used XP x64 a long while ago but I decided that utilizing the 64-bit versions of Vista & 7 had (& still do have) greater benefits with modern systems.
 
SockMan!

I used XP x64 a while back on my home PC and it worked fine 99% of the time. Most of the issues I had were from programs that wouldn't install because they "detected" that I was running a server OS.

Now I'm on Windows 7 x64 and I have absolutely no reason to go back to XP x64. If I really need XP, then I'll use the standard 32-bit version - usually in a VM.
 
DualAmdMp

Well.. Win XP just works perfectly for me on any system:) That's the reason I and others still use it. Hope you understand now.

Try downgrading from windows vista/7 to windows xp on a laptop and you will understand what I mean;)
 
Ranma_Sao

Actually, I don't? Power Management in Windows 7 is light years ahead than XP?

This posting is provided "AS IS" with no warranties, and confers no rights.
 
DualAmdMp

That was the reason I did not use win xp x64. No firewall program worked on it.
 
CrimsonKnight13

It may work good but it doesn't work best anymore. Sure, it makes sense with hardware that's possibly 5+ years old but most hardware that's been release after Vista can handle the hardware a whole lot better. Power, memory & multi-threading management are a huge improvement in 7 over XP any day of the week.
 
CzarKasm

Please stop including Vista as a possible solution. That OS was a performance turd much like Windows Millennium Edition. Windows 7 is where it's at. If Microsoft had only waited a few more years and got it right...
 
CrimsonKnight13

Despite common knowledge, Vista SP2 is close to being a derivative of 7 due to certain features matching it. If someone owns a license for it, nothing wrong with anyone making use of it. Regardless, I still recommend 7 over any other desktop OS from Microsoft. I can't speak for anyone else though in regards to your post though.
 
CzarKasm

Having a Vista license just means being able to purchase a Retail Upgrade license for 7. :D
 
Conker

lol misconception here. Everything worked except really old installers which didn't work on windows 7 anyways either. Nod32 worked along with all the antivirus/spyware software out there. You just needed to install the x64 versions of them. I installed a few firewall programs on it just fine. All my steam games worked including all the older call of duty games and everything. Anything that worked for xp 32 worked on x64 version just fine like 99% of the time. Only other thing that doesn't work now is the new adobe photoshop. I was running xp x64 for over 5 years with crossfire setup. Other thing that didn't work without a installer hack was itunes but i never used that anyways. Everything worked other than that.
 
heatlesssun

Windows XP will not however work on most of my systems. XP is simply too old to take advantage of new hardware.
 
GushpinBob

Do not ever, EVER compare Vista to that inconceivable piece of garbage known as WinME. At least by SP1, pretty much everything that was broken had been addressed and fixed not to mention added support for UEFI systems. The only problem was public perception thanks to Apple's marketing dept. and the whole "Vista capable" hardware fiasco in the beginning.

Windows Me OTOH, was a very poor excuse of a computer operating system. Bugs, instability, no support for real mode DOS despite being part of the Win9x line -- in fact the only useful feature to come from that OS was System Restore.
 
heatlesssun

Never had any problems with ME but I didn't use it that long either.
 
CzarKasm

Sorry man, but Vista post SP1 was still slow and annoying. Slow to boot. Slow to login. Slow to create a new profile. Slow to browse network shares. At least it wasn't slow to get replaced by 7.
 
GushpinBob

Sorry about your experience with Vista. I would still put the blame on the hardware though.
 
rflcptr

Are you asking for help with something or are you just soliciting another OS circle jerk?
 
