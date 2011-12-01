Anyone gaming on Windows XP x64?

If the choice is between buying WinXP 64bit or Win7, it's Win7 by a mile, not even a contest.



When you install it, please leave your WinXP tweaking habits at the door, because you don't need them anymore. Microsoft learned something over the past 12 years of people tweaking WinXP. Win7 knows the right thing to do with your RAM now. Win7 knows the right thing to do with your hard drive now. Win7 knows the right thing to do with your SSD if you get one of those. Win7 knows the right thing to do with your pagefile now. If you go all hairy wild turning things off that shouldn't be turned off, you'll hate Win7 because you broke it. If you try to force Win7 to be like WinXP, you'll hate it because it isn't WinXP. Just leave it alone.