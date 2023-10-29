Anyone familiar with Vyatta / VyOS wanna help me before I go crazy!?

I am taking an Enterprise Administration course at my local college and we've been given a group project/ lab assignment. The scenario is the company's prior IT department was all fired, and we need to get the network up and running (along with webserver, email,etc). The second half of the project - getting webserver, email, AD, etc - will be relatively straightforward. It's the first part I'm killing myself over. We are running a Vyatta WAN, Vyatta LAN, and pfsense box for the network,. I have been killing myself trying to get it up and running for the past 3 weeks (off and on) and can't seem to figure out why I cant get the hosts talking with internet. I am sure its something simple but at this point I think I have stressed and looked at it far too much to see the obvious. Anyone familiar with VyOS willing to help out?