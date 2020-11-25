anyone experience BSOD after you install a SSD heatsink on your M.2 SSD?

H

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
6,811

I so happen reading this review, now, anyone who uses SSD heatsink, has to know a reasonable amt. of knowledge on this subject. So these users should know what they are doing, but they have more than 1 users who report BSOD after they install this heatink:

I don't know what went wrong. It blue screened my computer many times until I installed a SATA SSD. I had a heatsink on it, but I recall that it was probably heat throttling. It seemed to slow down, speed up, slow down, speed up. Disclaimer I'm not an expert so I can't say for sure, but I do know that I'll never see that $400 again..
Click to expand...

it looks smart, well constructed - but... the screws do not line up once card is inserted thus slightly bending the card ( could possibly damage it ). I started getting bsod errors once mine was installed. Once heatsink removed and replaced with stock motherboard one, problems disappeared. Ultimately product not fit for purpose.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top