anyone experience BSOD after you install a SSD heatsink on your M.2 SSD?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
- Messages
- 6,811
I so happen reading this review, now, anyone who uses SSD heatsink, has to know a reasonable amt. of knowledge on this subject. So these users should know what they are doing, but they have more than 1 users who report BSOD after they install this heatink:
I don't know what went wrong. It blue screened my computer many times until I installed a SATA SSD. I had a heatsink on it, but I recall that it was probably heat throttling. It seemed to slow down, speed up, slow down, speed up. Disclaimer I'm not an expert so I can't say for sure, but I do know that I'll never see that $400 again..
it looks smart, well constructed - but... the screws do not line up once card is inserted thus slightly bending the card ( could possibly damage it ). I started getting bsod errors once mine was installed. Once heatsink removed and replaced with stock motherboard one, problems disappeared. Ultimately product not fit for purpose.