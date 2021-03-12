Anyone employ a delayed purchase method for games?

When I research and buy games, I generally do it in the following way: every 5-6 months check reviews of games I may have missed from the past few years, then buy 4-5 on discount in bulk/at the same time. Apart from Cyberpunk, I can't remember the last time I bought a game at release and paid full price. Being behind the curve in this way has saved me money, allows the beta code that publishers try to pass for retail nowadays time to mature/be patched, and gives time for communities/fans to develop (and often mods), makes me relatively impervious to initial marketing/guerrilla hype.



Does any else follow this methodology? If so, any pointers on how to discover the best games over the past year or two quickly e.g. review sites (I find aggregators like metacritic unsurprisingly skew towards big-money titles), forums etc.?