Anyone else think it's completely stupid that MS has tied default/store apps and games to a single location?

Was just checking out the xbox app due to having Game Pass Ultimate. They give an option to select where to install but if it's not already set in the settings to install apps and games to said location you can't install there.



I mean seriously what are they doing? Users should be able to decide where things install and not just being limited to anything from the store being limited to a single location. I don't know about others but I don't want apps from Microsoft and or the store being mixed with my games and I don't want my games installed on my OS drive. Forget the fact most people run an OS drive that is smaller then other drives on their computer.



Am I alone in this?



Please if you know a way to override this stupid setting by all means share the ways as I can't seem to find anything online but how to change both types to a single location.