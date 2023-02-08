Anyone else retro console gaming on a 4k TV? If so I need help!

Trying to hookup my retro duo (nes/snes) to my TCL Roku tv but the picture quality is horrendous (yes I know, it’s not supposed to look stellar!). I have an rca to hdmi and rca to 3.5mm av adapter. The hdmi keeps the screen closer to 16:9 while the 3.5 keeps it closer to 4:3.But as you can see by the pics the pixels are hideous. Some reviews for the adapters as well at the console don’t seem to have issues on newer tvs.Am I missing something in order to get this to better quality?Rca-hdmiRca-3.5mm