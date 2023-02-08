Anyone else retro console gaming on a 4k TV? If so I need help!

Trying to hookup my retro duo (nes/snes) to my TCL Roku tv but the picture quality is horrendous (yes I know, it’s not supposed to look stellar!). I have an rca to hdmi and rca to 3.5mm av adapter. The hdmi keeps the screen closer to 16:9 while the 3.5 keeps it closer to 4:3.

But as you can see by the pics the pixels are hideous. Some reviews for the adapters as well at the console don’t seem to have issues on newer tvs.

Am I missing something in order to get this to better quality?

Rca-hdmi
Rca-3.5mm
