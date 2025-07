This would make a good poll to see how many buy new or used mostly.



I'm usually good buying used hardware from reputable sellers here on the forum. The last new GPU I got was a 2080 on sale back in 2019, which my son is still using now in his PC and for the older games he mostly plays is still performing nicely.



I replaced that with a 12GB 3080 a couple years ago here in FS/FT for $450 at the time, and funny enough they're still going for about the same price in FS/FT right now, and I see 10GB launch models asking $420 in there right now. I also got a NIB 5800X3D over a year ago for $250 in there, and now I see a guy asking $300 for a used one.. not sure what's going on there.



So used prices have def stagnated while new prices have of course inflated to stupid levels, with a slight dip maybe in the last month or so. It's so bad that at this point, I would prolly jump on a $1000 5080 FE if I could, which is still a bad deal IMO, but really good compared to all the $1400+ 5080 variants that are still somehow selling out. If gaming was my top or only hobby, fine I guess. But it's like #3 right now and dropping with AAA games getting so much worse (in writing and gameplay at least), coupled with gamers competing with scalpers and LLM workers for already overpriced GPUs.