Anyone else having poor experience with touch/hand tracking on Rift S?

I had an original Rift with 3 cameras and the hand tracking was rock solid on that setup. But ever since moving to the Rift S, I have found the hand tracking to be deteriorating over time. They keep updating the firmware and software and I keep thinking this might be the time they finally fix it. But no.



I'm not talking about not being able to track your hand behind the display....that's an obvious limitation. I'm talking about where the hands get "stuck" to the ground or they get stuck in some other place and can pivot, but won't move in the 3D space.



Additionally I have found the room tracking to cause problems when playing in low light, or when moving stuff with in the play space. For example, I have a custom made extension for the desk when I want to play Elite Dangerous with my HOTAS. But because the extension sticks out into playable area, often Oculus will require me to redraw the play space. I never had this issue with the 3 cameras. I could even play in the dark with no problem with 3 cameras. That's doesn't now with built-in cameras.



I find myself often having to reboot the computer now to clear up odd hand and head positioning issues. I wish they would allow cameras to assist (optional) in tracking. They were solid.



When the Rift S is able to track, it does a great job. But I find it unable to track quiet often. Is anyone else having this same experience?