Anyone else go through a bunch of poor QC hardware recently?

Sapphire Pulse 6700XT I bought April 21st from Roguecast. I didn't open for about 5 weeks, trying to get other stuff. I finally opened and.....it had wildly erratic gpu clocks, never comes close to the 2424ghz game clock advertised, causes the lights to flicker in two different houses when I turn the computer on, occassionally my monitor will cut out for a split second and show a line of static on the screen. Needless to say.....games do not run smoothly.



May 22nd. Silverstone SX750 Platinum v1.1, 750W SFX Fully Modular 80 Plus Platinum Power Supply. Amazon posting even said "new batch" right in the title. Seemingly implying "improved".



The moment you applied any sort of load, the fan would instantly jump to 100% (super loud) and the power supply would get very very warm. The fan would never spin down. You had to shut the computer down to get it to stop.



I also went through 4 USB capture cards.



The 1st one was a $30-ish dollar generic, which was related to a wave of youtuber videos, showing that they were actually decent, no frills devices. Well the one I got wouldn't capture smoothly, for even a few seconds. Felt warm to the touch.



2nd, I tried an EVGA XR1. It would capture smoothly for maybe 30 seconds, and then it would constantly, randomly drop frames. Felt warm to the touch after only a couple of minutes. I also tried a few different cables, as some user reviews said the included cable was too cheap to power it sufficiently.



3rd I got an Avermedia Live Gamer Ultra from Amazon warehouse. It would capture smoothly for about two minutes, then it would become a slideshow. The OBS preview window would also have a rythmic wobble to it.. These have a cooling fan in them. On their site, it shows a 3d render of the supposed insides. A heatsink, with a fan embedded into it.

Well I shined my flashight into the unit and there is no heatsink. just the fan sitting on top of the chip (there is a very thin plate between the fan and the chip). The fan also made a buzzing noise. Not loud. but annoying if its on the desk in front of you.





4th, I thought ok, maybe the amazon warehouse item I got was a return. So I bought a brand new Avermedia Livegamer Ultra. It was worse. would only capture smoothly for about 1 minute. OBS preview window would show the same rythmic wobble. Fan had a loud whistle to it and was also making very slight contact with something inside the unit. causing a very slight clicking sound. Also no heatsink in this one. Same thin plate with fan on top.



These 4 were all ordered early to mid May.