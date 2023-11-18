Anyone else disappointed with this seasons game releases?

Now that some personal life issues are behind me I finally have time to really enjoy my favorite hobby again and that is PC gaming. It's been about 8 years. I remember every year looking at the upcoming fall and holiday game release dates, making a list of the must buys on the day of release. The only game I would have gotten thrilled about was Baldurs Gate 3 but it slipped under my radar as I hadn't yet started my quest of must haves. I was just looking at the list of game on PC Gamers release list PC Gamer 2023 Game release dates. and reconfirmed that there was hardly anything I was really stoked about buying on day one. Very weird considering there are more games than every being released. Maybe it's because there are to many games saturating the market or I'm just getting old and have been there done that.