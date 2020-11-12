Anyone done a full body mannequin case mod?

Hi,

There are torso only mannequin case mods out there.



Just brainstorming. Given that full body,

head to toe, mannequins are cheaper than they used to be,

it would seem to be a good idea to take advantage

of all the empty space. Head, and torso are one,

so components get more space than the torso only.



Adult mannequin should have enough space for

a modern gaming motherboard. Air circulation might

be fun to figure out.



Issue is clean cutting the fiberglass in the back, so

that the removed portion can be fitted back somehow.

Opening the head should be easy given that a wig will

be placed later. LEDs in the eye pupils might be neat.