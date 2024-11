I bought a 3090 Asus Strix with an EK waterblock installed from a forum member here in November 2022 for $750. I sold my 3080 to a coworker for $500. I had a waterblock on it and he didn't want it, so I returned it to air cooling and sold the waterblock here. So, I was able to play the rental video card game a little. I've thought about "swapping" that 3090 for a 4080 just for the heck of it (and maybe lower the coil whine), but seeing as I don't have time to game that much, I don't think I can justify doing it now. I should have done it last year if I was going to do it. I certainly can't justify a 4090 or probably anything from the future 5000 series price-wise. Plus, I'd need to up my CPU to get full use of a 4090. This just seems like a really crappy time for consumers when it comes to high end gaming. I don't want to play the game of making finding a new video card a second job either. It's just ridiculous that you can no longer buy the new thing for the first six months without watching discord and crap like that.