Anyone buy a US Apple product then use Applecare overseas?

So I've been getting conflicting info on Google on how Applecare warranty works. I'm currently in the US now but maybe in a year or so will be moving overseas (probably to Thailand).



Since I'm not normally an Apple guy, I've never had to use / worry about this before (for PCs, I am the tech support :-D) but with the new M1 I figured I'd dip my toes back into Apple again and wanted to see if Apple Care was worth getting or not.



The negative being that the new systems are essentially closed systems - so if anything goes wrong, it's gotta go to the official dealer network, hence my concern on how the warranties work or don't work outside of the region where the item was purchased.



Any overseas [H] members ever run into this issue?