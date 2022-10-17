Anyone actually have a 650 or 650E Board yet?

Domingo
They're on sale and shipping, but reviews seem to be few and far between across the board. In particular I've seen absolutely nothing on the ASUS B650E ROG Strix board, which looks pretty ideal (for me) on paper.
What are people seeing on this front and anyone have any good/bad preliminary experiences with any of these boards?
