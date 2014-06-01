Anyody remember blade of darkness?

Cool, glad I am not the only one. Still have the original CD with the cover art.

Is the GOG version updated or is it just a distribution of the original game file .exe?



Neat you can get it on GOG, I'll have to see how you can get it working with 7.



If the game cannot recognize your GPU then you have to use a default which I recall maxed at 800x600.

If you could turn on AA and other eye candy this ancient but very good looking game would look even better.



Not Skyrim in size but the lights, stone and other features gives it that ES feel before they had it.



I agree the amount of moves was awesome, some took trial and error to hit in the right order/time but when it worked they were pretty kick ass.



I forgot about the dwarf until I seen the picture on GOG.



The amazon was the hardest one to play, in fact the very first unique level for her was pretty damn difficult and I never managed to get through.



I'll take a 5 foot long sword over some puny wooden staff.