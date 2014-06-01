Anyody remember blade of darkness?

Graphics were way ahead of their time. Made by rebel studio that went under, codemasters distributed it.
Great hack-slash game with some puzzles.
It was either 98 or XP I ran it on, no way it could be installed now on anything modern.
The setup choice was not good either as it could not recognize your hardware.
I recall few choices for your gpu, voodoo and a few others and sound, ac97 and a few old sound cards.
Beat it with the barbarian and then the knight.
It would be great if some older games were refreshed for 7/8 to play again.
Great hack-slash game with some puzzles.
It was either 98 or XP I ran it on, no way it could be installed now on anything modern.
The setup choice was not good either as it could not recognize your hardware.
I recall few choices for your gpu, voodoo and a few others and sound, ac97 and a few old sound cards.
Beat it with the barbarian and then the knight.
It would be great if some older games were refreshed for 7/8 to play again.