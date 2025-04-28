AnyDesk wake-on-LAN not functioning on motherboard ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming 6

Dear Experts
First time I am using not paid AnyDesk I have got a desktop windows 10 and motherboard ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming 6 with latest BOIS firmware,,,,I enabled Walk on LAN as per the instructions below :
https://forum.asrock.com/forum_posts.asp?TID=13271&title=wake-on-lan
I set up unattended access and then I followed the instructions below to apply it to Network Adapter (Ethernet not WiFi)
https://support.anydesk.com/knowledge/wake-on-lan#How_to_set_up
Enable Wake-On-LAN in your OS:
And tried to access it from my laptop and when I clicked on power it says (forget and not sure couldn’t find a device to start walk on LAN
Thx
First time I am using not paid AnyDesk I have got a desktop windows 10 and motherboard ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming 6 with latest BOIS firmware,,,,I enabled Walk on LAN as per the instructions below :
https://forum.asrock.com/forum_posts.asp?TID=13271&title=wake-on-lan
I set up unattended access and then I followed the instructions below to apply it to Network Adapter (Ethernet not WiFi)
https://support.anydesk.com/knowledge/wake-on-lan#How_to_set_up
Enable Wake-On-LAN in your OS:
- For Windows 7/10:
- Open Start menu
- Search for “Device Manager”
- Expand the “Network Adapters” section
- Right mouse click on the network card and go to Properties
- Select Tab "Advanced"
- Scroll down in the list to find “Wake on Magic Packet”
- Change the value to “Enabled”
- Click the Power Management tab
- Set “Allow this device to wake the computer” and “Only allow a magic packet to wake the computer” to enabled
- Click OK
- Deactivate fast startup
- Open Settings
- System
- Power & Sleep
- Additional power settings
- Choose "what the power buttons do"
- Uncheck the option "Turn on fast startup"
And tried to access it from my laptop and when I clicked on power it says (forget and not sure couldn’t find a device to start walk on LAN
Thx