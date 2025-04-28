  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AnyDesk wake-on-LAN not functioning on motherboard ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming 6

Dear Experts

First time I am using not paid AnyDesk I have got a desktop windows 10 and motherboard ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming 6 with latest BOIS firmware,,,,I enabled Walk on LAN as per the instructions below :

https://forum.asrock.com/forum_posts.asp?TID=13271&title=wake-on-lan



I set up unattended access and then I followed the instructions below to apply it to Network Adapter (Ethernet not WiFi)

https://support.anydesk.com/knowledge/wake-on-lan#How_to_set_up



Enable Wake-On-LAN in your OS:


  1. For Windows 7/10:
    1. Open Start menu
    2. Search for “Device Manager”
    3. Expand the “Network Adapters” section
    4. Right mouse click on the network card and go to Properties
    5. Select Tab "Advanced"
    6. Scroll down in the list to find “Wake on Magic Packet”
    7. Change the value to “Enabled”
    8. Click the Power Management tab
    9. Set “Allow this device to wake the computer” and “Only allow a magic packet to wake the computer” to enabled
    10. Click OK
    11. Deactivate fast startup
      1. Open Settings
      2. System
      3. Power & Sleep
      4. Additional power settings
      5. Choose "what the power buttons do"
      6. Uncheck the option "Turn on fast startup"
For a testing purpose I put the desktop on sleep ? I am not sure if I need to put on sleep or shut it down ?

And tried to access it from my laptop and when I clicked on power it says (forget and not sure couldn’t find a device to start walk on LAN



Thx
 
